We start our Week 1 BCH Sports top five plays of the week.

We had several teams pick up massive wins this past week and this was hard to only pick five.

Coming in at #5, Hawley vs. Jim Ned. Rodey Hooper takes the snap, finds Diontay Ramon down the sideline. Ramon jumps up and catches this ball above his defenders head. Hawley went on to win 30-7.

Next up is #4, Cooper hosting Keller. Chris Warren airs it out to DeAndre Raulston who is wide open for a 34-yard touchdown. Keller held them after that unfortunately and won 34-16.

Onto #3, Albany vs. Trinity Christian, battle of the Lions. Albany is down 15-12, last chance here to score. Cole Chapman hands it off to Adam Hill to give the Lions their first lead. The Lions win 19-15.

Now #2, Brownwood vs. Wylie, former district foes. Ike Hall hands it off to Logan McKiben who carries his defender on his back in for the 15-yard touchdown. Wylie ended up winning this one 30-24.

Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week:

End of the half, Merkel needs something. The snap is fumbled, but Zoey Zink picks it up and tosses it high to the very tall Maddox O’Malley for the touchdown.

Clifton ended up running away with this one 20-12.

The Badgers have Stanton next at home this Friday for a chance to redeem themselves.