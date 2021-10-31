BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 10

5. Haskell vs. Anson: Haskell quarterback Carter Rankin threw a long pass to Matthew Villarreal for a touchdown. Haskell came out on top 35-18.

4. Brownwood vs. Waxahachie: Brownwood called a designed run for their quarterback Chance Jones, and he made a couple of nice moves in the open field to break away up the sideline for the score. The Lions won 49-13.

3. Abilene High vs. Midland High: Eagles quarterback Abel Ramirez threw a missile past two defenders to his receiver Daniel Gebhardt in the end zone. Abilene High clinched a playoff spot with the win, 42-28.

2. Jim Ned vs. Breckenridge: Jim Ned running back Xavier Wishert received the handoff in the red zone, and he literally carried defenders on his back and around his legs into the end zone for the score. The Indians took down the Buckaroos 35-12, and the defending state champions are now sitting at 9-0.

The Week 10 Dr Pepper Play of the Week came from the showdown between the Hawley Bearcats and the Colorado City Wolves. Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper threw an absolute dime into the arms of his receiver Kason O’Shields for a long touchdown. The Bearcats went on to win 55-0. Hawley has now has six shut out victories in a row.