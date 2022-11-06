The regular season for Texas High School Football has finally come to an end, which means here is your week 11 BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week.

Coming in at number five, Sweetwater vs. Snyder. Tigers Easton Stewart to Dyllan Angeley, he’ll break a tackle and take it to the house from there. Snyder wins by a score of 28-0.

Now to number four, Coleman vs Bangs. Jadin Jackson with the fake handoff and decides to keep it. He’ll break to his left, spins off Bangs defenders and head to the right sideline. Jackson still on his feet going, going, and going all the wayto the endzone for a Bluecats touchdown. Coleman outscores Bangs 47-0.

Up next number three, San Angelo TLCA vs. Early. The Longhorns for the PAT, the snap is fumbled but quickly recoverd by Ki Houston. He’ll dump it to John-stewart Gordon who takes it in for two points. Early wins 69-7.

And at number two, Cisco vs. Hawley. Ten seconds left in the game, Hawley down by three, Rodey Hooper finds Will Scott open for the game winner. The final score, 33 -30. Hawley picks up their fifth straight district win.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, it’s Cooper vs. Wylie.

The Coogs’ trying to cut into the lead again, Chris Warren with the throw, but it’s picked off by Bulldogs Hayden Wright. That interception is Wright’s second of three back-to-back picks in the fourth quarter.

Wright leads the district in interceptions and Wylie clinches outright district title with first-ever win 20-10 over Cooper.