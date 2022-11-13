The first round of txhsfb playoffs concluded and we went all over the state of Texas for these highlights.

Some of our team’s seasons ended while some dominated on offense and defense to move on to the second round.

It’s time for your week 12 Top Five Plays of the Week.

Coming in at number five, Wylie vs. El Paso High. First quarter, Wylie’s defense sets the tone, Reese Borho picks off the Tigers pass and goes the other way. Bulldogs win it 54-14.

Now on to number four, Abilene High facing Del Valle. Brayden Henry at quarterback, he’s looking deep to Timothy Outlaw. Eagles came back with a win of 42 to 14.

Moving on to number three, Albany vs. Eldorado. Lions on the 10-yard line, Cole Chapman hands it off to Adam Hill. He’ll take it up the middle pushing an Eldorado defender with him into the end zone. Just an absolute monster with the ball, Albany beat Eldorado 49 to 13.

Now at number two, Comanche vs. Henrietta. Bearcats have the ball, pass is in the air and picked off by Pierson Sorrells. Touchdown Indians. This pick-six helped push the Indians past the Bearcats 69-27.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Early vs. Odessa Compass Academy. Opening kickoff, Longhorns get the ball, Jeremy Brown back deep to receive and finds several gaps to get through and goes 90 yards to the house. That’s Brown’s second touchdown return on the season. This was just fourteen seconds into the game. The Longhorns had a dominate offensive and defensive outing holding the Cougars, in shut out fashion, 62-0.