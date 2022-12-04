We are down to the last week of the playoffs. This past week, Regional Championships were won, while other’s seasons ended but still had a successful season making it this far.

Week four of the playoffs in the Regional Finals has concluded and it is time for your week fifteen BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week:

Coming in at number five, Wylie vs. state-ranked Argyle. Last minute of the half, Long throws the fade to Harrison Heighton makes the catch over the defender. Bulldogs took a 14 to 7 lead off that but it was the last time they did as the bulldogs fell 35 to 28.

Moving on to number four, Cisco and Hawley battling. Hunter Long is going to take it himself for Cisco’s lone touchdown of the game. Long ends his high school career with over 5800 yards rushing and 75 touchdowns that he ran for.

Now to number three, Albany vs. Collinsville. Under seven to go in the half, the Albany offense making it happen. Adam Hill taking the handoff and knowing what to do with it making reservations for six, good for the 59-yard touchdown. Hill had two on the night.

And moving on to number two, Hawley/Cisco again. It’s the Bearcats unstoppable offense, Rodey Hooper airs it out to Diontay Ramon who mosses two defenders as he goes up and grabs it. Hawley won 40-7. The Bearcats will play Crawford next Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mineral Well’s Ram Stadium to punch their ticket back to state.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week. It’s the Albany Lions, senior quarterback Cole Chapman, the commanding officer of this offense. It’s fourth down, Chapman takes it himself seven yards in for the touchdown and bulldozes his way in. Chapman now has five rushing touchdowns on the year. Albany beat Collinsville 66 to 34 and move on to the State Semi’s for the second year in a row, taking on the New Home leopards at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl Thursday at 7 p.m.