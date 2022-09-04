We continue with Week 2 of BCH Sports top five plays of the week.

We had a great week two of high school football and several teams showcased their talents, but only five picks could be made.

Coming in at #5, De Leon vs. Cross Plains. Starting off in the first quarter after kickoff, the Bearcats come out strong, as senior Kallen Mcilvain made his way down the field and then tackled in the first play of the game. The Bearcats had the lead but it was Cross Plains that went on to win 27-6.

Up next is #4, Comanche vs. Bangs. The ball is handed off to Layden Welch, as he carries the Dragons defense on his back up through the middle, reaching for the end zone. This gave the Indians their first touchdown of the night. Comanche came out on top and won 42-18.

On to number #3, Hawley vs. Roosevelt. In the first quarter, the Bearcats on their second drive of the night and Austin Cumpton gets the snap. Cumpton then went 50 yards to the house for a Bearcat touchdown. Hawley ended up running away with the game, wining 33-0.

Now #2 is next, Sweetwater vs. S.A. Lake View. Early in the first quarter, the Chiefs with the ball and Bryce Medley was looking for a kid in white. Instead Medley hooks up with Mustangs Amare Arevalo, who took it back for the pick six, giving Sweetwater the early 7-0 lead. S.A. Lake View made a comeback and won 39-25.

Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week:

It’s Coleman vs. Ballinger on the 4th down, the punt caught by Hagen Cavanaugh at their own 40. Cavanaugh gets around several defenders, breaking through with the help of his teammates and then down the sideline he goes, sprinting all out to the end zone.

Coleman goes on to win the game 48-0, making them 2-0 on the season. They host Brady Bulldogs up next on Friday.