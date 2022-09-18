Several ranked teams went head to head on Friday, making for some great highlights and plays to choose from for week 4 of BCH Sports Top 5 plays.

Coming in at #5, Cooper vs. Lubbock Coronado. It’s Chris Warren with the throw to open receiver, Amante McGowan. McGowan is there for the catch with open hands and into the end zone he goes and scores. Cooper ended up win this one 33-28 and are now on a two-game winning streak. The Cougars will face Permian next week.

Up next is #4, the battle of the undefeated Hawley Bearcats and Albany Lions. It’s Austin Cumpton as the ball carrier and he bullies his way into the end zone. Cumpton had all three of the Bearcats touchdowns Friday night, and they keep their perfect record alive with a win over Albany 26-14.

Now on the #3, Wylie faces the reigning Class 4A Division I State Champions Stephenville. It’s 4th and 1, Wylie looks to make a play as Kj Long fakes the hand off and keeps it for himself. Long jukes a defender out and runs into the end zone untouched. In the end, Wylie loss this game 56-49.

At #2, it’s Breckenridge against Eastland. Mavericks’ Isaiah Hays hands the ball off to Cason Browning, who is immediately brought down by a host of Buckaroos. The ball slips out of the hands of Browning and is recovered by Buckaroo Griffin Bosse on their own 40 yard line. Breckenridge took home the “W” with a final score of 62-12.

Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper top play of the week, we head to Stamford who hosted Pantego Christian. Bulldogs Cle Whitfield hurdles his way over his own teammates who were down for blocking him. Quick thinking for Whitfield with this play making it good for a Stamford touchdown. The Bulldogs remains undefeated on the season as they pick up this game for a 52-6 win. Stamford starts district play this week to host the Winters Blizzards next.