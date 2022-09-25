We’re gonna rewind it back to Friday where it was week five of txhsfb.

So many great games that came down to the wire, or even went into overtime. Several teams came out still with perfect records on the season, while others came to an end. It’s time for your BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week.

Coming in at number five, Brownwood vs. Waco Connally. Lions on the move early in the first when Ike Hall throws this dime to Thad Hinds to make it 7-0. Brownwood took this one home with a 52 to 21 victory, their fourth straight.

Moving on to number four, Breckenridge hosting Benbrook. It’s Jerry Lawsons turn, go big man go. He is going to take it to the end zone. The Buckaroos ran away with this one to remain undefeated on the season.

Now to number three, Albany vs. Comanche. Albany’s London Fuentes throws a pass intended for Cason Fairchild, but Comanche’s Miguel Martinez with the pick six. The Indians won 31 to 28.

Coming in at number two, district opener between Abilene High and Lubbock Monterey. Abilene High’s Kavian Williams picks off the pass and he is headed the other way. Williams with an escort and a touchdown, 75 yards to the house. The Eagles are now 1-0 in district play with that win of 37 to 7.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week: Hawley’s O’Shields with the strip 6.

Undefeated Hawley Bearcats and the Anson Tigers battling it out in their district opener. Rodey Hooper throws it right into the hands of Drickeston Shoemaker, but hawley wasn’t gonna give that one up so easily. Kason O’Shields comes in hot with the strip! Then brings it back around for a touchdown.

Hawley kept their perfect season alive with a road shutout of 55 to 0.

They are taking a well deserved break this week before getting back at it in week 7.