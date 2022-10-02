Friday night was a crazy week for Texas High School Football, most teams had the night off but for those who did play it was mainly district games. So without further a do, here’s your BCH Sports Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week.

Starting with number five, game of the week Brownwood vs. Stephenville, Ike Hall with plenty of time to throw fires one down the field for Thad Hinds. Hinds holds the ball and comes down with it deep in the heart of Stephenville territory, with the defender landing on top of him. Brownwood put a fight in this game but it wasn’t enough as they loss 42-21.

Now to number four, Coleman vs. San Saba, the Bluecats Rylan Gentry with the ball. He finds a giant hole and he cuts in to the outside and takes it all the way to the house. A 30-yard run for Gentry, and Coleman wins this one for a blowout of 49-0..

Up next number three, Cisco vs Winters, Loboes Hunter Long fakes the pass and looks as if he’s going to throw but decides to keep it for himself. Long going, going, and keeps going for 50 yards to score. Cisco brings home the “W” with a final score of 60- 6.

Coming in at number two, Sweetwater vs. Estacado, the ‘stangs with possession Uriah Martinez goes up the middle caring about five defenders on his back. He keeps that ball tuck as he’s able to break away for a Mustangs touchdown. His teammate right on his back actually pushing him in the right direction just before Martinez goes into the end zone. Sweetwater ends up falling to Matadors 24-7.

Finally coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Abilene High vs Amarillo Tascosa, it’s the Eagles defense with a hit first before the mash pit rushes in and the ball gets knock loose. Andres Abril picks up the fumble and he’s headed the other way to take it all the way to the house. Watch as that ball bounces up and Abril is there with the scoop and score from the 45-yard line and into the end zone. Abilene High does fall to the Rebels 36-14 and are now 1-1 in district play.