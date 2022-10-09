It’s time for our week seven BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week.

Several teams perfect seasons continue on heading into week three of district play.

Coming in at number five, Roscoe vs Cross Plains. Jax Watts airs it out to Seth Wilcox for another plowboy touchdown. Beautifully thrown by Watts. The Plowboys end the Buffaloes perfect season, 28 to 6.

Now to number four, Bearcats hosting the Wolves. Colorado City looking to get on the board. A pass is thrown looking good, but it’s intercepted by Kason O’Shields. Hawley went on to win 61 to 7 and remain undefeated.

Moving on to number three, Clyde vs. Vernon. Blake Carr takes the snap, no ones open so he’s going to take it himself. He’s going to get in untouched. Carr has over 1,400 yards this season. The bulldogs four-game win streak ended Friday, falling 35 to 21.

Now on to number two, Brownwood hosting Big Spring in their district opener, Big Spring quarterback drops back and throws and it gets tipped and the ball goes flying and caught by a lion defender. Brownwood won 41 to 10.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Cisco vs. Olney. Hunter Long carries the ball 15 yards. Not one, but two stiff arms to get in to the end zone. Diving onto the pylon. Long is climbing his way up Cisco’s history stat books in his final season with the Loboes. Cisco wins this one 34 to 15.