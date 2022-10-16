The postseason is quickly approaching and Big Country teams are fighting for a place in the top four in the district to make it there.

Week eight just concluded so it’s time for your BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week.

Coming in number five, Hawley vs. Winters. Rodey Hooper airs it out to Diontay Ramon for the Bearcat touchdown. Hawley went on to win this one 60 to 6 and remains undefeated on the season.

Moving on to number four, Brownwood vs. San Angelo Lake View. Ike Hall hands this one off to Konlyn Anderson who jukes a few defenders out and he is jogging into the end zone for another Lions touchdown on the night. The Lions won 60 to 13.

Now to number three, Cisco vs. unbeaten Stamford. First possession for the Loboes, Hunter Long scrambles, let’s it fly to Cade Gayle and he goes all the way for the touchdown. Cisco ran away with this one 47 to 14.

Moving to number two, Cooper vs. Amarillo Palo Duro. Cooper gives the ball to Daniel Bray, he gets around the left corner, Bray is flying 65 yards to the house. The Cougars won in an impressive fashion 50 to 14.

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Wylie taking on W.F. Rider.

Wylie trailed 38-24 halfway through the 4th quarter and the comeback was on.

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown to make it a one touchdown game. The big score came with just over a minute to go, K.J. Long found Braden Regala on a touchdown pass down the middle for the touchdown. Wylie decides to go for two to take the lead. Malachi Daniels took the direct snap and put the Bulldogs on top to stay, 39 to 38.

What an incredible finish by the Bulldogs.