BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 9

BCH Sports
5. Jim Ned vs. San Angelo TLCA: Jim Ned running back Sergio Hernandez breaks away from the defenders for a long rushing touchdown. Jim Ned remains undefeated with the 70-0 win.

4. Sweetwater vs. Pecos: Mustangs quarterback Leo Holsey aired it out to his receiver Eric Martinez for the touchdown. Mustangs got the win 61-37.

3. Goldthwaite vs. Winters: Eagles Seth Gardner hits the truck stick and then dove into the end zone for the score. Goldthwaite came out on top 49-13.

2. Cooper vs. Saginaw: Cougars wide receiver Caleb Kasongo made a beautiful over the shoulder catch in the corner of the end zone, and used some great footwork to stay inbounds for the touchdown. The Cougars improved to 3-2 in district play with the 44-13 win.

This week’s Dr Pepper Play of the week came from the Hawley vs. Anson game. Hawley’s Aeneas Segura made a fantastic diving interception. The Bearcats win in shutout fashion for the 5th week in a row, as they knock off Anson 35-0.

