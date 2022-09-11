Coming in at #5, Clyde vs. Merkel. Blake Carr, he threw absolute dimes all evening long in this game. This one to Pedro Altamirano. Bulldogs are on a two game winning streak.

Now to #4, Wylie vs. their former district foe Lubbock Cooper. KJ Long, scrambles and finds Harrison Heighten deep and he gets ahead of his defenders and gets several more yards. Wylie fell 33-28.

Moving on to #3, battle of the undefeated, Cisco vs. Breckenridge. Hunter Long with the QB keeper, breaks through the defense and bullies his way into the end zone. A nice play by Long, but the Loboes fell 30-27.

Finally at #2, Early vs. Comanche, Layden Welch hands it off to Sawyer Wilkerson who sheds one tackle after another on his way to a 56-yard TD. Comanche won this one 49-40 and remain undefeated.

Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper play of the week, Cooper hosting San Angelo Central.

Last play of the first half, cooper looking to run out the half, but Daniel Bray has other ideas as he breaks the tackle at the line of scrimmage. He’s got room and takes it to the other side of the field. Cooper secured their first win of the season in an overtime thriller, 41-38.