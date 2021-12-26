BCH Sports Top Plays of the Year

Even though high school football is over and our top five plays are done. We promised you top plays of the year and here they are:

Jim Ned vs. Breckenridge, Xavier Wishert carries defender on his back into the end zone. The Indians take down the Buckaroos 35 to 12.

Abilene High and San Angelo Central, Da’King Thomas gets the handoff, bounces outside and then hits the breaks on the defenders. Creating the opening he needed to complete the 75-yard touchdown!

Abilene High got the win 49 to 14.

Hawley’s Kason O’Shields returns the opening kickoff to the house for the touchdown.

In addition to shaking the defenders out of their cleats and taking it all the way for the score. O’Shields also had a pick-six in this game.

Hawley keeps rolling with the 43 to nothing win.

The Hawley Bearcats taking on the Colorado City Wolves.

Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper throws an absolute dime into the arms of Kason O’Shields. Hawley went on to win this game 55 to nothing.

The Ballinger Bearcats taking on the Crane Cranes.

Villarreal does an incredible job of stripping the ball and forcing a fumble.

The ball goes right into the arms of Zack Canada

Ballinger got the win in a nail-biter 35 to 34.

With four seconds left in the first half, Coleman quarterback Jadin Jackson throws it deep down field into the end zone for Devinar Roberson who slices through two defenders to make the catch completing the hail mary! The Coleman Bluecats went on to win 43 to nothing.

Jim Ned vs. San Angelo TLCA, Sergio Hernandez breaks away for the touchdown. Jim Ned won this game 70 to nothing.

Cooper vs. Granbury, first play from scrimmage, Chris Warren hits Caleb Kasongo on the slant for an 84-yard touchdown. Cougars win 56 to 34.

Hawley vs. Bangs, Rodey Hooper zips it over to Kason O’Shields breaks defenders ankles. Hawley gets the shut out to remain undefeated 54 to nothing.

Albany vs. Era, Lions quarterback Cole Chapman gets outside down the sideline all the way to the house and goes 85-yard for the touchdown. The Lions won in shut out fashion 68 to nothing.

Cisco vs. Haskell, Hunter Long lobs it over the defender. Dawson Hearne keeps feet in and the Loboes advance to the next round with the 55 to 28 win.

Goldthwaite vs. Forsan, Jackson Patrick zips it over to Kane Evans who gets hit and fumbles but Aaron Anzua snatches the ball out before it hits the ground and gets into the end zone for an unbelievable score.

Santa Anna’s kicking off and out of nowhere Kellen Evans swoops in and recovers the kickoff!

Santa Anna ran away with the win 75 to 6.

We head to Coleman where the Bluecats went head to head with the Grape Creek Eagles.

Quarterback Jadin Jackson sees the opening and takes it himself for 70-yards all the way for the touchdown.