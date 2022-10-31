The Cooper Cougars are your week 10 BCH Sports Blowup of the Week.

It’s fiery red and pretty impressive with the details, especially the teeth. The Coog’s ran through their massive blowup Friday and had a big scoring game of 54-7 against Lubbock Westerners.

This blowup has also gotten the Cougars through a three-game win streak going into their finale against the Wylie Bulldogs next week for the Southtown Showdown.

Cooper will compete in a share of the district championship between Wylie, Witcha Falls Rider, and themselves.