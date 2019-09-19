Bearcats continue difficult schedule vs. Albany this week

Going into the 2019 season, we knew the Hawley Bearcats would be a team on which to keep an eye.

After three games, it’s clear they are one of the best in the area.

Head coach Mitch Ables team rolled over Roscoe and Bangs, and eeked out a close one over 2nd-ranked Hamlin.

It was a nice win, but it doesn’t get any easier this week with 4th-ranked Albany waiting this week.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “It was two really good ball teams playing and it was like one of those deals where you can’t breathe until the final buzzer sounds and this year it just happened to be in our favor.”

Xavier Rodela said, “The clock hit zero and I was thankful that we came out with the win, they were a good, physical team. They were really strong, never gave up, fought through the whistle, everything. They were a good team.”

Robert Ybarra said, “We’re going to look back on it, we’re going to say when we are down by however many points that we know we can come back against one of the best so lets go out there and do it.”

The Bearcats go to Albany for game number four.

Hawley is 11th in the Harris Ranking in Class 2A Division I.

Albany is 4th in the Class 2A Division II rankings.