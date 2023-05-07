HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports)–The Hawley Bearcats are moving on to the next round of the playoffs.

But it wasn’t an easy road, playing a Coleman team who made it three rounds deep last season and almost everyone back this season.

Dealt with a two and a half hour rain delay and overcoming that to become Bi-District champs this season.

Head coach Jamie Seago said, “In the gist of it, I just told the guys this is where great hall clubs and teams are made. I’ve had these guys since Freshman and Sophomores. They’ve been fighting for this for a long time and I said we don’t wanna go down this way and it’s just tough coming after a rain delay there’s no doubt. Especially when you gotta get on the mound and pitch. It shows the character of these guys and they’ve been doing it all year and they’ve done it for a long time and hopefully we can continue to do it so. Great job by our kiddos, by both teams, playing this late in the night both teams fought. But, for our guys to finally pull one out and get this win, it’s big for us. We got knocked out in the first round last year, so we redeem ourselves and move on and it’s good for this ball club.”

The Bearcats meet up with Christoval next starting Thursday here at Abilene Cooper.