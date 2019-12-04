Bearcats not worried about being best ever at Hawley

The Hawley Bearcats are doing something this year that no other Hawley football team has ever done: Playing football in the month of December.

Before this year, no Bearcat team won 10 games in the regular season.

Before this year, no Bearcat team advanced past the 2nd round.

This is the the best Hawley team ever, but the coach and the players aren’t letting that distract them this week.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “I feel like our attitude right now is to play the next one. We’re getting to play, there are only eight teams playing in 2A Division I playing and we’re one of them, let’s try to get it down to four. August 5th is when we started, we talked about that the other day and we feel like the hard work we’ve put in has paid off.”

Robert Ybarra said, “There have been a lot of great teams to come through Hawley, I’ve been on a few of them but it hasn’t set in yet but I feel like once we get there soon it will set in.”

The Bearcats get to add to their legacy on Friday night when they take on Post in Sweetwater at 7 for a berth in the state semifinals.