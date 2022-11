The #2 Hawley Bearcats faced the Sonora Broncos Saturday night in San Angelo.

The Bearcats got scoring going early.

Sonora couldn’t get much going, being held to 26 points.

Hawley defeats Sonora 57-26.

Up next: The Bearcats will play Cisco in a rematch of last year’s fourth round playoff game. It will be played Friday, 7p.m. at ACU.