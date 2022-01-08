Bearkats hand Wildcats their second straight loss at home, 65-63

On Saturday evening, the ACU Wildcats welcomed the Sam Houston Bearkats to the Teague Special Events Center.

The Wildcats only led a handful of times throughout the tight race, one being four minutes into the start of the game and not again until there was seven minutes left in the second half.

Airion Simmons’s 22-points was the key factor in helping the Wildcats stay within reach tonight. The Bearkats turned up the heat at the end of the game and won with a buzzer beater.

ACU falls to Sam Houston 65-63. The Wildcats are on the road next week to face Grand Canyon on Thursday.

The ACU Women’s basketball team hit the road Saturday to play the Bearkats at Sam Houston. The Wildcats came out on top 70-59. They have Stephen F. Austin next on Monday on the road.