The ACU Wildcats hosted the Sam Houston Bearkats in a three-game series this weekend at Crutcher Scott Field, both teams competing for first place in the WAC.

Game One of the series on Friday was neck and neck until the end where ACU went on to lose 12-8.

Game Two on Saturday went a little differently.

The Bearkats scored one in the first, one in the second, three in the third, then went off for seven in the fourth inning. The Bearkats added three in the fifth and six more in the sixth to tally 21 runs.

Sam Houston won the second game 21-0.

In the series finale today, the Wildcats went not going down without a fight. Scoring five runs in the third inning with a clutch three score homerun by Hunter Gieser that went 407 feet over the fence to go on a 7-2 lead. The Bearkats trailed five innings before having a great sixth adding five to their board and going on to win 11-8.

The Bearkats sweep the Wildcats and take first place in conference standings.

ACU is now on a five-game losing streak.

Up next: The Wildcats host UT-Arlington on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at the Crutch.