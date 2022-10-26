You’ve seen him on campus, at games, and even around in the community, but who’s behind the mask of Wylie’s Spike the Bulldog?

Meet senior Logan Huffington, who took on the role as “Spike the Bulldog.” Doing things like promoting student engagement and school spirit.

“Oh he was born to be a mascot; it is definitely his gift for sure,” said Wylie Cheerleading coach, Alexis Hughes.

Arguably one of the longest serving mascots in the Big Counrty, putting on an unforgetable performance in front of hundreds of people during each sporting event.

“If I knew as a little kid that this was going to be my path, I wouldn’t believe you,” said Logan Huffington.

“Well there’s never a dull moment with Logan. He is his own vibe, and probably one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met,” said Huges.

“He never stops. It doesn’t matter how tired he is, he gives 100% all the time,” said Wylie Cheerleading coach, Crystal Martin.

But the road for Huffington does not stop here, as his dream is to continue on in college.

“I’ve completely enjoyed it, and it’s so sad because I will be graduating,” said Huffington. “I couldn’t do this without the love and support from everybody and it kind of reflects on everybody on how much I love them, and they love me.”