A former Big Country quarterback is in the hunt to lead Texas Tech’s offense next season.

Former Eastland Maverick Behren Morton is battling Tyler Shough for the starting quarterback job.

In three starts in 2022, Morton threw for 1,117 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions, but the Red Raiders won just one game.

Morton says the competition with Shough is good for both players.

Morton said, “Coming from playing a little bit last year and the knowledge of the game, going into the spring, we knew it was going to be a good competition. Learning from Tyler(Shough) is great. He’s an awesome role model that I can idol on the field, and off the field, he does some great things. Day by day, it’s everyday competition. You come in and the thing you did last practice, you are going to correct that, and that’s something that we bounce back and forth on every single day, and it’s fun to compete with him.”

Morton and Shough are both going to play in Tech’s Red/Black game on Saturday at Lowery Field in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders home stadium Jones/AT&T Stadium isn’t available because of renovations.