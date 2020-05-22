Behren Morton prepares for final semester of high school

One final semester awaits the talented Eastland Mavericks quarterback in his high school career.

Behren Morton said, “I’m graduating early so I’ll just be doing football and then I’ll be a December grad so I’ll be gone right after football so this is all I have.”

During the spring, Morton expected one final go-round of playing baseball, golf, and track before focusing in on football. After spring sports came to a halt, Morton’s focus has shifted strictly to football.

Morton said, “I’ve been doing Monday through Friday workouts at 6:30. Reality hits you in the mouth and you’ve got to respond and just have got to enjoy the moments while you can before it’s all over.”

With the focus now on football, Morton’s sights are set on leading the Eastland Mavericks on one final ride with his father James Morton as his head coach, taking notes along the way for the future.

Morton said, “I get to see everything he does, keeping us as close as he can during this tough time as a whole entire program. I want to become a coach and I want to recruit so I’m getting a little taste of what it is going to be like if I get to do it so I’m taking every bit of it while I can for this next six months before I go off to college, I’m going to push as hard as I can.”

And for the four star, duel threat quarterback, he is also focusing on learning the Texas Tech playbook while helping recruit other individuals to join him in the 2021 recruiting class.

Morton said, “We have this time to build relationships with kids and so what I’ve been doing is just trying to get to know the commits that are already at Tech and the players that are at Tech right now and the players we’re trying to recruit too.”