Sweetwater head coach Ben McGehee is leaving the school to become the head football coach and athletic director at Magnolia West High School.

McGehee leaves Sweetwater with a 23-21 record in four seasons.

The Mustangs went to the playoffs in three of the four seasons he was leading the way with three playoff victories.

The best seasons were his first and his last in the Mustang Bowl.

McGehee takes over a program at Magnolia West that was 5-5 in 2020 and missed the playoffs.