Albany’s Ben West preparing for collegiate baseball future following postponed season

ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With gyms closed, most sports facilities temporarily shut down, and no active sports, times are tough for high school athletes moving on to the next stage in their athletic careers.

“It’s tough, especially being an athlete, not being able to do much, I’ve really just been sitting at the house,” Albany’s Ben West said.

Albany’s standout athlete, Ben West is set to play baseball at Weatherford College this upcoming year. However, he was hoping to finish his high school career at Albany on a high note.

“It’s tough for sure, especially since it’s my senior year. I really wish I could just be able to finish it out,” West said. “Especially knowing we had a really great team ahead of us and we could have done some big things.”

West helped lead Albany in a run to the state tournament last year. Now, his job is to prepare for Weatherford College.

West said, “The weight rooms are closed so I’m really just trying to do at-home workouts and stuff like that, just simple stuff. I still go to Abilene once a week and I’ll go throw a bullpen. I work with Tyler Hale there in Abilene at Hale’s Baseball Academy. He’s gotten me to where I’m at now so I’m going to stay with him, keep doing what I’m doing. I just play catch everyday, do as much as I can, do my pitcher workouts.”

And while this may be a minor roadblock, West is finding ways to stay active during these tough times.

West said, “It shouldn’t affect my baseball career much at all. I’m trying to throw everyday as much as I can, long-toss, stuff like that, but mostly everyday I’ll do some band work and do some different stretches and stuff like that to keep my arm in shape.”

West says he’s thankful for every day that presents him with a chance to improve his craft while spending time with family.

“My baseball career could be taken, any of my siblings and family members could all just be taken away just like that with a snap of the fingers and nobody would know,” West says.