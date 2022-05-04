The ACU Wildcats didn’t finish the season sweep of the nationally-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday, but they gave the Red Raiders a good scare.

Tech won 16-12, but there are a lot of good that came out of the the Wildcats final non-conference game of the year.

The Wildcats showed they can play with anyone.

Scott Field was filled for the first time and growth in the program is evident when Rick McCarty’s team plays a Power 5 program.

McCarty said, “The atmosphere, the venue, how charged up the crowd was here in Abilene. The moments when your heart rate gets elevated. What I’m doing is trying to get this program and prepare these guys to perform well in a regional and a conference tournament. We are growing closer to that each year. I think tonight is another step in that direction. We came up short on the scoreboard, but there are a lot of positives for our program, for our university, and Abilene, in general.”

Midweek nonconference games are in the rearview mirror, and the focus is on the final WAC games.

The Wildcats are headed to Stephenville this weekend for a three-game series to play Tarleton St.

The Texans are in last place in the division.