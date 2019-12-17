Berry earns first career ASC Player of the Week award

RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior guard Dedrick Berry Jr. has been named the American Southwest Conference West Division’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in his career after his efforts in the Rhodes Christmas Classic over the weekend.

Berry led the charge Saturday against host Rhodes College, posting a game-high 20 points in a 74-64 win. In 35 minutes of action, he shot 6-for-11 from the floor, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. He made all four of his attempts from the charity stripe and added three rebounds and three assists.

Sunday afternoon was no different for Berry, as he led the War Hawks with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

He added two rebounds and two assists and went 5-for-6 from the line in an 83-76 loss to Berry College.

For the two games in Memphis, Berry averaged 18.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 50 percent overall and from three and 90 percent from the line.

Berry and the War Hawks will resume American Southwest Conference action after the holiday break by hosting LeTourneau University January 2 at 7:30 p.m.