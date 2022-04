The state softball playoffs is here! See who, when and where your team is playing in the Bi-District round below:

Region 1-6A:

Abilene High (16-11) vs. El Paso Americas (23-3) at Fort Stockton: Game 1, 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, noon Friday; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Region 1-5A:

Abilene Wylie (18-7) vs Amarillo Caprock (16-16): 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Lubbock Cooper HS (one-game playoff)

Region 1-4A:

Sweetwater (19-10-1) vs. Borger (17-12-1) at Lubbock High: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Snyder (15-16) vs. Pampa (22-7-1) at Lubbock Estacado: Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 4:30 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Region 1-3A:

Ballinger (13-9) vs. Stanton (9-10) at Hermleigh: Game 1, 6 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary), 8 p.m. Friday

Clyde (20-5) vs. Sonora (8-18): 6 p.m. Thursday, San Angelo Lake View (one-game playoff)

Merkel (24-2) vs. Reagan County: 6 p.m. Thursday, San Angelo Central (one-game playoff)

Breckenridge (18-7) vs. Bangs (15-8-1) at Eastland: Game 1, 6 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary), 1 p.m. Saturday

Early (22-6) vs. Henrietta (19-7) at Abilene Christian University: Game 1, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 11 a.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Region 1-2A:

Cisco (11-5) vs. Haskell: 5 p.m. Thursday, Graham (one-game playoff)

Stamford (19-4), BYE

Coleman (11-8) vs. Wink: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton (one-game playoff)

Colorado City (17-5) vs. Sundown: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Lamesa (one-game playoff)

Hamlin (19-4), BYE

Winters (10-10) vs. Ozona at San Angelo: Game 1, 5 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2, 4 p.m. Thursday; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Albany (10-13) vs. Hawley (8-12) at Abilene Cooper: Game 1, 5 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 10 a.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Region 2-2A:

De Leon (10-12) vs. Rio Vista (17-10): Game 1, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Godley; Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary), TBA Monday, Stephenville

Region 4-2A:

Goldthwaite (9-6) vs. Bremond (21-5) at Lake Belton: Game 1, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Monday; Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Region 1-1A:

Hermleigh 17, Crosbyton 1; Hermleigh wins one-game playoff

Aspermont 4, Cross Plains 2; Aspermont wins one-game playoff

Santa Anna vs. Van Horn: 11 a.m. Saturday, San Angelo Central (one-game playoff)

Eula (11-6) vs. Rotan at Hawley: Game 1, 5 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary), 8 p.m. Saturday

Winners of Bi-District round, Area matchup:

Hermleigh will play the winner of Booker/Electra.

Aspermont will play the winner of Van Horn/Santa Anna.