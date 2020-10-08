Watch: All 12 Playbook: KU Coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19, and we look at Big 12 teams looking to move forward after upsets, shocking losses

All 12 Playbook streams every Thursday at 3:30/2:30c.

Correction: The original story had a typo in the headline and that has been fixed. We apologize for the error.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This week’s All 12 Playbook looks back at the second week of Big 12 Conference play, which included a pair of big upset wins, plus a double overtime thriller.

Thursday it was announced that Kansas Coach Les Miles has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Coach Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 through our surveillance testing. At this time, we believe he will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties. Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17. KU Director of Athletics, Jeff Long



“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely. “Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc. Statement from KU Head Coach Les Miles

Nate Feken of KFOR will report on Oklahoma State, the lone unbeaten team so far in the Big 12.

TCU coach Gary Patterson will talk about the play of his young quarterback in his team’s win at Texas.

We will also talk with Mark Freund of WHO in Des Moines, on Iowa State’s first win over Oklahoma in Ames in 60 years.

The Sooners and Longhorns will enter this weekend’s Red River Rivalry coming off those losses and desperately needing a win in Dallas.

All 12 Playbook live streams every Thursday at 2:30 pm central time, with Brian Brinkley anchoring the show.

Each week we wrap up the previous weekend’s games and look ahead to what’s next for all ten conference teams.