ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The McMurry Warhawks softball team looks to sweep their series against Sul Ross State.

Thursday, the Warhawks out scored the Lobos, 14-1 in a total of 15 innings. during the doubleheader.

In the last game of the series McMurry falls, 5-3 and are not able to get the sweep they expected.

The Lobos got things started early in the first inning with one run scored. In the bottom of the third, a base hit to short right field allowed runners to advance and the game tie at one.

Sul Ross kept things going and eventually extended their lead after being tied at two in the bottom of the fifth.

The Warhawks did not score enough runs and ran out of innings to get the game victory as they loss, 5-3.

McMurry is back in action next weekend on the road in a series with LeTourneau on Friday.