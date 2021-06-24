Big Country 7-on-7 teams play well in pool play at state tournament

Big Country teams managed a combined record of 9-9 on the first day of the State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station on Thursday.

In Division II, the Breckenridge Buckaroos continued an outstanding summer by winning two of their three pool game. The only loss of the day came against Kaufman. The road to the state championship starts against Silsbee at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

Brownwood went 1-2 in their pool. The Lions continue play on Friday against Carthage.

Jim Ned lost all of their games in pool play. The Indians play Dumas in the knockout round of the tournament on Friday.

The Eastland Mavericks couldn’t be stopped in the Division III tournament. The Mavericks won all three of their games in pool play. They are the top seed from their pool and start the knockout phase against Corrigan on Friday at 8 a.m.

Hawley bounced back from a one-point loss to Rogers in their first game to win their final two. Hawley opens Friday’s games against Palmer.

Albany closed Thursday’s action with a victory over Mildred to finish with 1-2 in their pool. The Lions take on Rosebud to kickoff championship play on Friday.

Division III starts at 8 a.m. and Division II follows with their first games at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.