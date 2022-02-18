The 5th ranked Jim Ned Lady Indians looking to make it to Regional Quarterfinals after their season was cut short last year.

The Lady Indians got off to a rather slow start, but rallied in the end to over Holliday, 59-46.

Several Class 1A games happened around the Big Country.

We start with the Highland and Aspermont Lady Hornets facing off.

A high paced game by Highland is what set the tone against Aspermont.

One Lady Hornets team falls while another moves on to live another day.

Highland defeats Aspermont, 43-37.

Next we have the Eula Lady Pirates and the Munday Moguls.

At half it was a four point game, the second half it was neck and neck all the way until the end.

The Moguls scored with 14 seconds left to put them up by one.

However, the Lady Pirates weren’t finished yet, with five seconds remaining Eula conquers all doubt and gets the game-winning shot from underneath the basket to go.

Eula defeated Munday 38-37.

The Westbrook Lady Wildcats and Benjamin Lady Mustangs is the last of our 1A fun of the night.

The Lady Wildcats defense kept the Lady Mustangs on their feet.

Westbrook defeats Benjamin 35-21.

Other Scores:

Cisco 48

Valley Mills 32

Sundown 43

Roscoe 35

Stamford 70

Tolar 28