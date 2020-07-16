Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet postponed to undetermined date

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame board of directors has voted to postpone the 2020 induction banquet, scheduled for Aug. 10, at the Abilene Convention Center, because of health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 banquet.

The 19th annual banquet will be rescheduled at a later date, although no specific date has yet been set, awaiting developments on curbing the coronavirus.

For those who have already purchased tickets or tables for the event, the hall of fame will hold their money and reservations in reserve for the future event. Table tickets that have already been sent out will be honored whenever the event is held. Individual tickets that have already been purchased will be contacted and mailed prior to the new date when it is set.

Those who need to cancel their reservation should call the Hall of Fame at 325-668-3685 or email carole@bigcountryhalloffame.org.

This year’s inductees are Lari Dee Guy of Clyde, Ahmad Brooks and David Bourland of Abilene High, Jerry Don Logan of Graham, C.H. Underwood of O’Brien, Ron Butler from Ranger, the late Freddie L. Scott of Sweetwater and Fred W. Scott of Abilene High, Mike Cochran from Stamford, the late Milton Martin of Avoca and the late Boone Magness of Breckenridge.

Despite the banquet’s postponement, the Hall of Fame will still be awarding 12 $1,000 scholarships to graduating student-athletes from the Big Country.

