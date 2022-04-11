I am here at the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame with Mr. David Tollison he is the induction for this year.

David, you know, what are you feeling?

What are your emotions that you get to do this this year?

David Tollison said, “You know obviously just honored, excited. And to be able to do it in my own hometown its a big plus, Ya know my parents they live here my brother and his family still lives here so it’s just an excited chance to get inducted here in Abilene. Out of the times that you obviously have a lot of memories i mean you have the state championship you have all those things.”

What is probably your fondest memory from that team that you had back in 1987?

David Tollison said, “You know first it would be the teammates, just had unbelievable teammates. And second, would be the state championship. The semi-final game was probably the toughest game we played all year but then to have the 13-3 to win in the state championship game is just unbelievable.”

I’m sure alot of people are wondering what you’re doing now.

What are you up to these days?

David Tollison said, “So I work at a private school in Dallas, the Episcopal school in Dallas, been there 24 years coached a little bit of everything I started there as a head baseball coach which I did for 10 years. Athletic director for 7 now, Associate director of athletics for facilities in Browns. And both of my daughters went to school there, one’s in college now and I have my youngest as a junior there playing Lacrosse so it’s fun to work here and see them around the school as well.”

Tollison is joined in this year’s class by former Cooper tennis star and Wylie tennis coach Kathryn Gilreath, former Jayton Jaybird Trey Richey, former Wylie golfer Trey Todd, former Cooper football coach Merrill Green.

Former HSU head football coach Jimmie Keeling receives the Impact on the Big Country Award.

The Smith and Galbraith families are given the Legacy Award, and Merkel’s Jack Patterson and Elmer Gray, from Roscoe, receive the Legends Award.