Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame officially opens at new Mall location

The Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame officially opened in the Mall of Abilene on Thursday.

The hall of fame was previously in the home of the Abilene Independent School District at One AISD Center.

Now, it’s in the JCPenny wing of the Mall of Abilene next to Rick’s Collectibles.

The Hall of Fame is now more accessible to more people in the Mall, and BCAHOF Chairman Al Pickett is excited to have a new home for the Hall.

Chairman Al Pickett said, “Rotan to Anson to Sweetwater to Clyde, they come to Abilene to shop and Christmas season is coming. We hope the guys will come in to watch our tv, the ball game while their wife is shopping. That’s the thing that we really hope will be the exposure in the area and we need the support. We have sponsorships available. We need the support to make this a success because we’re a non-profit.”

The new home for the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame locations is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They are also in need of part-time employees and volunteers.