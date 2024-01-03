ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – In a celebration steeped in history and reverence for athletic excellence, the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame proudly announces its distinguished 2024 class of inductees.

Comprised of exceptional individuals whose names are etched in the annals of sports history, this year’s honorees comes out of athletes and coaches who led their teams to 12 state championships in football, basketball, baseball, golf and gymnastics.

The Hall of Fame, nestled in the heart of the Big Country region, has served as a hallowed ground where legends are enshrined for their exceptional contributions to sportsmanship, dedication, and prowess in their respective fields.

“It’s tremendously important, I think this is the whole point of our museum is to remember the great athletes that have come in. Over the years we’ve had five members of the pro football hall of fame, we’ve had six members of winning Super Bowl teams, we’ve had a World Series Champion, a Masters Champion, so just as a chance to honor and remember the great legacy of the Big Country athletes and coaches,” said board chairman Al Pickett.

With each passing year, this institution pays homage to those whose achievements transcend the realms of competition.

Former Abilene Cooper football and baseball standout Cory Aldridge, former Colorado City

Wallace and Cisco College basketball standout Frank Biggers, former Eastland and University of

Iowa quarterback Jay Hess, former Abilene Wylie girls basketball player Peyton Little Decker,

former Cooper gymnastics coach Jim McKinney, former Abilene High gymnastics coach

Bob Sanderson, former Abilene High shortstop Robert Carothers, and the late Debs Garms will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This years Legacy Award recipient is the Estes family.

Pickett added, “For most of the cases it’s been a while since they competed and so for people to remember them I think it’s really gratifying. I think it’s very gratifying to the inductees, but it’s great for us as well.”

The 23rd annual Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held April 29 at

6:30 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center.