CLASS 3A GIRLS PLAYOFFS

Jim Ned 42 Breckenridge 30

The Jim Ned Lady Indians continue to roll in the Class 3A playoffs. The topped district rival Breckenridge 42-30 for the Area Championship on Thursday night. The Lady Indians are riding a 25-game winning streak into the third round.

Peaster 74 Merkel 37

The Merkel Lady Badgers season came to an end in the Area round on Thursday night. Sixth-ranked Peaster met Merkel in Breckenridge and outscored them 74-37. Merkel finishes the 2023 season with a 23-11 record.

Ballinger 56 City View 46

The Ballinger Bearcats entered the playoffs as the 4-seed from their district, but they are rolling in the playoffs. They topped City View in Haskell, 56-46. The victory improves the Lady Bearcats record to 21-13.

CLASS 2A GIRLS PLAYOFFS

Stamford 44 Frost 22

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs won for the 31st time of the season on Thursday, and they are moving on to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs froze out Frost for the Area championship, 44-22.

Goldthwaite 60 Yorktown 35

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles are still alive in the Class 2A playoffs after dominating Yorktown. The Lady Eagles went down to Comfort and beat the Lady Wildcats 60-35. Goldthwaite’s record is 29-3 as they head into the regional quarterfinal round.