Big Country coaches list what they are thankful for on KTAB Coach of the Week

It’s the Thanksgiving season, so we decided to ask some coaches in the Big Country what they were thankful fo this year.

We got answers from the head coaches at Cisco, Hamlin, Hawley, Jim Ned and Abilene High.

Cisco head coach Kevin Stennett said, “I’m thankful for Thanksgiving football and being around some great kids that love football.”

Hamlin head coach Russell Lucas said, “I am thankful that we have the type of kids that we have. That we can be around them every day. My grandson can come up here, I’m not afraid for him to be around them. Our junior high ball boys are here the whole time. We are thankful that we have the kind of kids that we do. That’s one of the reasons I live in Jones County, and I coach at Hamlin.”

Hawley head coach Mitch Ables said, “With everything that’s going on, I’m thankful that we are playing. That we have been able to get so far into the season is a blessing in and of its self. We are like a family in the locker room, so having those kids and the coaches around is nice.”

Jim Ned head coach Matt Fanning said, “I’m thankful for my family, and the opportunities that God has blessed me with to be in this profession and to mentor young men and be a part of their lives and the relationships that I’ve gotten through coaching, my children, my wife and being a part of this great community.”

Coach Ables added, “I’ve got too many blessings than I can even think of, a great wife at home, great kids, a great family. I’m beyond blessed. I’ve got a lot more than I should have on the blessings. I am thankful for my Lord and Savior, too.”

Coach Lucas added, “I am thankful for my family. I lost my mom earlier this year, but we still get to be together with everybody else, so that’s a big deal. While you got’em here make sure you love on them because it’s a big deal.”

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen, who is battling cancer, said, “I am thankful I don’t have chemo this week. I am thankful for my family, my wife, she’s a rock, and my football family, my friends and people who have supported my through this journey I’m on. It’s really softened me, a little bit. I can’t be thankful enough for the people that are in my life, that have come into my life through this journey. That’s especially what I’m thankful for.”

All of the coaches are in different stages of their careers and their lives, but they are all aware that there is lots to be thankful for even in a year as hectic as 2020.

Who should we feature on our KTAB Coach of the Week segment? If you have an idea, email David Robinett at drobinett@ktab.tv and explain why the coach should be featured.