Big Country College Football Highlights & Scores: Week 2

On Saturday night, the ACU Wildcats captured their first win of the season in their home opener. ACU protected their home turf against the Louisiana College Wildcats 62 to 7. In Week 3, the ACU Wildcats welcome the UT Perm Basin Falcons to Wildcat Stadium with hopes of winning their second game in a row.

After having to cancel last week’s game due to complications with COVID-19, the McMurry War Hawks kicked off their season at home against the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets reigned victorious in a high scoring affair 42 to 36.

“I tip my cap to everyone involved at McMurry for the job that they’ve done to give our kids a great experience to have the opportunity to go out there and compete and play, but to also do it at a high level, and seek to achieve excellence in everything that we do. Last year taught us a lot of lessons. I’ve certainly had to learn patience among many of them, and I’m actually very grateful for the adversity. I think it makes you stronger and it makes you wiser and it makes you tougher,” said McMurry Head Coach Jordan Neal.

After an impressive 49-0 win over Wayland Baptist in Week One, the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys continued their hot start with another shut out. On Saturday, the Cowboys knocked off the Sul Ross State Lobos 27-0. Through the first two weeks, Hardin-Simmons has kept both of their opponents scoreless.

Division 1 Scores:

ACU 62

Louisiana College 7

Texas Tech 28

Stephen F. Austin 22

#5 Texas A&M 10

Colorado 7

Arkansas 40

#15 Texas 21

TCU 34

California 32

Division 3 Scores:

Howard Payne 42

McMurry 36

Hardin-Simmons 27

Sul Ross State 0

JUCO Score:

Cisco College 69

RPA College 0