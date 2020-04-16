Big Country FCA All-Star Festival cancelled in 2020

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country FCA All-Star Festival has been cancelled in 2020.

Event organizers drafted the following message to announce the cancellation:

It is with heavy disappointment that due to continued risks and uncertainties associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes staff has made the difficult decision to cancel the Big Country Chevy Dealers 21st annual FCA All-Star Festival scheduled for the week of June 7-13, 2020.

The cancellation includes the inaugural all-star golf tournament June8-9 in Eastland, the baseball and softball games on June 12 in San Angelo, the boys and girls basketball games on June 13 in Brownwood as well as the football and volleyball games on June 13 in Abilene.

Contemplating the latest information, we feel canceling the festival is the best decision to protect the health and well-being of our 323 selected student-athletes, the 36 coaches chosen to lead them, local communities that host and support our games as well as the hundreds of volunteers who serve the festival so well.

We are grateful for the loyal support of the numerous businesses and individuals across our 37-county region that help Big Country FCA carry out the vision to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes, and we look forward to partnering together in this endeavor again soon.

We appreciate your understanding and know you share our concern during this difficult period. Thank you for your faithful support.