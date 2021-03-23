Big Country FCA reveals 2021 All-Star Rosters

Congratulations is extended to more than 300 of the area’s top athletes representing 73 high schools who have been selected to participate in the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival.

The 22nd annual All-Star Festival is scheduled for June 3-12in four different Big Country cities and includes football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf, student trainers and cheerleading.

The area athletes selected to participate in the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021FCA All-Star Festival include: