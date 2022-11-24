What are Big Country football players and coaches thankful for in 2022?

Albany head coach Denney Faith said, “Thankful that I get to be here, and that I’m healthy, and my family’s healthy and get to play football. What’s the old saying, faith, football and friends and food! You have all of those things. I’m just thankful for all of that stuff and be able to be around a bunch of young men that love football as much as I do.”

Hawley’s Diante Ramon said, “I’m thankful for my momma. She’s been here for me day in and day out. Shout out to my momma. I love you momma.”

Brownwood’s Konlyn Anderson said, “I’m thankful for my family.”

Cisco’s Hunter Long said, “I’m thankful for this team and all of the coaches and the community.”

Austin Cumpton said, “First, my family, of course. Of course, these coaches and players, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them and the amazing season and staying healthy, so far, so that’s good, and the Man above.”

London Fuentes said, “I’m thankful I can be on the Thursday before the game be with my family and thankful that I’m playing a game the next day.”

Hawley head coach Mitch Ables said, “Great family, great place to be coaching, great kids. There are so many things that I can be thankful for.”

Hawley’s Rodey Hooper said, “I got to eat. I’m thankful I get to eat. Thankful that we are out of school. Thankful for my team and my family, my coaches.”

Cisco head coach Kevin Stennett said, “Just being out here practicing with these kids. This is what they’ve earned. They’ve earned the right to practice on Thanksgiving, so it’s fun to practice all week with them.”

Albany’s Cole Chapman said, “Family and being able to play this year.”

Chanlin Myers said, “I’m thankful for everything. I’m just glad to be out here and live another day for everybody, the team, family, parents, thankful for everybody.”

Kason O’Shields said, “I’m thankful for my family and all of my friends out here. I’m thankful for this team that we have and the coaching staff. They put everything in for us.”

Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnett said, “I’m thankful that I get to be a part of this team and these kids. I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and in 30 years, I can count on my hands the opportunities that we have like we do with this team. I don’t know where it’s going to go, or what the good Lord has in store for us, but I’m enjoy every bit of it. I love being around these kids. One of my favorite group of kids to ever be around, and that’s 30 years of work. I’m just soaking it up day to day and enjoying every minute I have with them because one of these days, whether it’s in the state championship or it’s Friday, it’s going to come to an end, and I’m going to miss it. I’m going to enjoy every minute I have with them.”