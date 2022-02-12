To have a little fun with the Super Bowl coming up, we figured it would be fun to ask some local football teams around the Big Country who they think is going to win the Super Bowl, Rams or Bengals?

“We are the Abilene High Eagles and for the Super Bowl we got the: Let’s go Bengals!”

“We are the Cooper Cougars and the team we think is gonna win the super is the: Rams… Bengals… Joe Burrr”

“We are the Wylie Bulldogs and the team we think is gonna win the Super Bowl is: Bengals… Woo..”

“We are the Snyder Tigers and the team we think is gonna win the Super Bowl is: Los Angeles Rams”

“We are the Coleman Bluecats and we’re rooting for the Bengals… Joe Burrr.. Joe Burrr…”

“We’re the Big Country dot com Sports Team… David: I say the Rams are gonna win… Dan: And I’m riding with the Rams as well on this one.. Ravin: And I’m gonna have to be the odd man out and say Bengals… Alright we’ll see…