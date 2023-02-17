CLASS 2A GIRLS PLAYOFFS

Lipan 50 Cisco 43

The Cisco Lady Loboes started their Area championship game with second-ranked Lipan extremely slow, and they weren’t able to recover. Lipan held Cisco to just 13 first half points to build an 18-point lead at the half. The Lady Loboes outscored the Lady Indians 30-19 in the third and fourth quarters. Lipan advances, and Cisco finishes the season with a 24-8 record.

Sundown 56 Roscoe 49

The Roscoe Plowgirls struggled to open their area championship game with Sundown, and the Roughettes beat the Plowgirls, 56-49. Roscoe’s season comes to a close with a 28-7 record in 2023.

CLASS A GIRLS PLAYOFFS

Eula 41 Rotan 16

The Eula Lady Pirates defense was strong on Friday night and helped lead the Lady Pirates to a 41-16 victory over Rotan. Eula is headed on to the regional quarterfinals with the win. They take on Hermleigh in the next round with a 26-9 record.

Highland 31 Roby 16

The Highland Lady Hornets are alive and well after the second round of the playoffs. They claimed the area championship with a great defensive performance against the Roby Lady Lions and won 31-16 to advance.

Throckmorton 61 Saltillo 52

The Throckmorton pulled off an upset to stay alive in the Class A playoffs. The Lady Hounds outlasted eighth-ranked Saltillo for the Area Championship, 61-52. Dodd City is waiting for Throckmorton in the regional quarterfinals. Dodd City is ranked ninth in the state.