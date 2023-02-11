Class 4A:

Brownwood vs. Lubbock Estacado

Tuesday, 6:00 p.m. at Sweetwater High School

Snyder vs. 9) Stephenville

Monday, 7:00 p.m. at Jim Ned High School

Class 3A:

2) Jim Ned vs. Llano

Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Brownwood High School

Merkel vs. Brady

Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Winters High School

Ballinger vs. Blanco

Monday, 6:30 p.m. at Junction High School

Breckenridge vs. Bowie

Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls

Class 2A:

Anson vs. 24) Windthorst

Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Breckenridge High School

Bangs vs. Ozona

Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. at Angelo State’s Stephens Arena at the Junell Center

22) Stamford vs. Petrolia

Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. at Mineral Wells High School

Cisco vs. Seymour

Tuesday, 6:00 p.m. at Mineral Wells High School

20) Goldthwaite vs. Sabinal

Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Ingram High School

Roscoe vs. Water Valley

Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. at Colorado City High School

Coleman vs. Christoval

Monday, 6:00 p.m. at San Angelo Lakeview High School

Class 1A:

Knox City vs. Harrold

Monday, 6:00 p.m. at Olney High School

10) Hermleigh vs. Rising Star

Monday, 7:30 p.m. at Merkel High School

16) Cross Plains vs. Westbrook

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Winters High School

May vs. 23) Roscoe Highland

Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. at Winters High School

Aspermont vs. Electra

TBA

15) Eula vs. Ira

Monday, 7:30 p.m. at Clyde High School

Zephyr vs. Rochelle

TBA

5) Gorman vs. Iredell

TBA

Panther Creek vs. Irion County

Tuesday, 6:00 p.m. at Angelo State’s Stephens Arena at the Junell Center