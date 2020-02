Big Country Girls Playoff Pairings

Kaydi Pursley said, "I feel like there is a lot of responsibility on me as the only senior to be a leader."

The Merkel Lady Badgers have been consistently one of the best teams in the area on the hardwood for the majority of the 2019-2020 season. After advancing to the second round of the playoffs following a win over Bangs, more people will start to hear the name "Kaydi Pursley" making shots and leading the Lady Badgers to victory. This is nothing new as the lone senior has been the leader of the team and a standout from day one with the program.