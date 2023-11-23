BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BCH Sports) – At this time of year, the holiday season is dedicated to bringing those you love closer together.

And with it being Thanksgiving, this day holds a special place in the heart of people everywhere.

The BCH Sports team spoke to a few of our Big Country football teams and their coaches to find out what they’re thankful for this year.

Comanche’s Sawyer Wilkerson said, “I’m thankful for God putting us in this opportunity. And I’m just thankful for my teammates and my coaches for letting us do this.”

“I’ve been blessed with a very supportive family. My wife you know it’s football season and she takes care of so much stuff, but the good Lord blessed me with her and my kids and immediate family. So that’s the number one thing that I’d say I’m thankful for,” said Cooper’s head coach Aaron Roan.

Abilene High’s Bryce Neves said, “I’m thankful for my dad, my dad does a lot in my life. I’m thankful for football, I’m thankful for the Lord. Thankful just to be here.”

“I’m thankful that the good Lord gave me the opportunity to return home and teach these kids what was taught to me by the coaches that I had that propelled my life in a successful way. I’m truly blessed to be home and be able to lead the program that gave me so much,” said Brownwood’s head coach Sammy Burnett.

Comanche’s Layden Welch said, “My family, my coaches and my friends.”

“Well I’m thankful for my health obviously and then I’m thankful for my family both at home and the family I have right here because these guys are truly apart of my family. Coaches and players and I’m truly thankful for that,” said Abilene High’s head coach Mike Fullen.

Cooper’s Austin Cummins said, “Family because they have always been there to support me in everything that I do. I’m just thankful for my parents and everyone, all my family around me.”

“I’m thankful for number one my wife because this is not an easy job when you’re a coaches wife and I’m thankful for her. She puts up with me on my good days and my bad days, she has a lot more good days then I do. So, I’m thankful for her, our kids, our program, our community, our coaches. I’m just thankful that I get the opportunity to do this on a daily bases and have the opportunity to coach great kids in a great community that cares a lot about our kids,” said Comanche’s head coach Jake Escobar.

Albany’s Cason Fairchild said, “I’m just thankful to be out here and be able to play on Thanksgiving. We’ve been able to do for the past couple of years, it’s the greatest feeling every. I just hope we can make it back to state.”

From the BCH Sports team, we wish you all a happy Thanksgiving!