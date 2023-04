More matchups will be added throughout the week as information comes.

Class 5A:

Abilene High vs. Amarillo Caprock, @Lubbock Cooper High School- Game 1: Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Game 2: Saturday, 1:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Wylie vs. Plainview, @Lubbock Christian University- Game 1: Friday, 6:00 p.m.; Game 2: Saturday, 11:00 a.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Class 4A:

Sweetwater vs. Stephenville, @Breckenridge High School- Game 1: Thursday, 6:00 p.m.; Game 2: Friday, 5:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Brownwood vs. Snyder/Levelland Winner, @Cooper High School- Game 1: Thursday, Time TBA; Game 2: TBA; Game 3: TBA.

Class 3A:

Merkel vs. TBA

Early vs. Jacksboro, Game 1: Thursday, 7:00 p.m. @Graford High School; Game 2: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. @Early High School; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Clyde vs. Llano, Game 1: Thursday, 8:00 p.m. @Brownwood High School; Game 2: Friday, 7:30 p.m. @Brownwood High School; Game 3: If needed, Saturday, 7:00 p.m. @Hawley High School.

Class 2A:

Stamford vs. Ozona/Miles winner, Game days and times: TBA

Haskell vs. Cisco, Game days and times: TBA

Bangs vs. Wink, Game days and times: TBA

Coleman vs. McCamey, Game days and times: TBA

Hawley vs. Albany, Game days and times: TBA

Class 1A:

Hermleigh vs. Cross Plains/Baird winner, Game 1: Thursday, 7:00 p.m. @McMurry University; Game 2: TBA; Game 3: TBA

Eula vs. Aspermont, Game 1: Thursday, 4:00 p.m. @Hawley High School; Game 2: 30 Minutes after; Game 3: If needed, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. @San Angelo High School.