More matchups will be added throughout the week as information comes.

Class 5A:

Abilene High vs. El Paso Hanks, @Fort Stockton High School- Game 1: Friday 5:00 p.m.; Game 2: Saturday 11 a.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Wylie vs. Parkland, @Odessa High School- Game 1: Friday 6:30 p.m.; Game 2: Saturday 12 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Class 4A:

Brownwood vs. Krum, @TBA- Game 1: Friday 6:00 p.m.; Game 2: Saturday 1:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Sweetwater vs. Decatur, @Iowa Park High School- Game 1: Thursday 6:00 p.m.; Friday 5:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Class 3A:

Early vs. Llano– TBA

Merkel vs. Iowa Park, @Weatherford High School- Game 1: Thursday 7:00 p.m.; Game 2: Saturday 1:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Class 2A:

Hamlin vs. Bangs, @San Angelo Central High School- Game 1: Friday 4:30 p.m.; Game 2: 30 minutes after; Game 3: If needed, Saturday 11:00 a.m.

Colorado City vs. Sunray, @Lubbock High’s High School- Game 1: Friday 7:00 p.m.; Game 2: Saturday 11:00 a.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

DeLeon vs. Windthorst, @Weatherford High School- Game 1: Thursday 5:00 p.m.; Game 2: Friday 5:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, Saturday 10:00 a.m.

Cisco vs. McCamey, @Big Spring High School- Game 1: Friday 4:00 p.m.; Game 2: 30 minutes after; Game 3: If needed, Saturday 11:00 a.m.

Stamford vs. TBA– TBA

Hawley vs. Reagan County, @Stanton High School- Game 1: Friday 4:00 p.m.; Game 2: 30 minutes after; Game 3: If needed, Saturday 3:00 p.m.

Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals:

Hermleigh vs. Van Horn, @Monahans High School- Game 1: Thursday 7:00 p.m.; Game 2: Friday 5:00 p.m.; Game 3: If needed, 30 minutes after.

Eula vs. Marfa, @Odessa Permian High School- Game 1: Saturday 12 p.m.

Westbrook vs. Electra– TBA